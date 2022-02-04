Suspect in Custody Following Fatal Shooting
February 4, 2022

Person of Interest in Custody Following Fatal Shooting In Naperville

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) has a person of interest in custody after a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex this morning, according to a Naperville Police Department press release.

What Happened?

At around 8:30 a.m. today, Naperville police officers responded to the apartment building on the 900 block of Fairway Drive for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers found him, and he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the responding officers developed a lead on a possible suspect and were able to find the individual. At around 3:52 p.m., that person was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff with police at an apartment building on the same block where the shooting occurred. Residents in the immediate area were contacted by police and told to stay inside their homes as the incident unfolded.

Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary investigation shows the victim and person of interest knew each other and this was not a random incident. The DuPage Coroner’s Office is conducting their own investigation. Information from the coroner will not be available until tomorrow at the earliest, according to the release.

The Naperville Police Department continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 630-420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

