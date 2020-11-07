Pennies for Pies Goes Online

Pennies for Pies

Pennies for Pies is back and it’s a reminder that a little change can go a long way.

The Naperville Park District’s annual fundraiser has started up, and they’re once again planning to purchase pumpkin pies for families in need on Thanksgiving.

“A little bit of money that’s donated can really result in something much bigger to support the community,” said Brad Wilson, the park district’s director of recreation and facilities.

Where to Donate

Just like every year, you can drop off spare change in a collection jar at any park district facility, like the admin building, either golf course, or the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center.

But this year, there’s more than one way to give.

“One of the new things that we’re offering this year for those who want to support the Pennies for Pies initiative is the ability to actually make a donation online,” said Wilson. “Visiting the park district’s website, you can login to your park district account or create an account and actually provide a donation online.”

The pies will be purchased and delivered to Loaves & Fishes by November 20. Last year, the Naperville Park District donated 120 pies.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.