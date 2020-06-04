Peaceful Sit In Rally: LIVE NOW

NCTV17 is live in Downtown Naperville for a protest organized by Indya Smith-Johnson and Sophia Davila

[3:40] The organizers turned the platform over to other community activists to speak to the crowd.

[3:30 p.m.] Ms. Smith-Johnson, a 2020 grad of Naperville Central, took her place at the podium to address the crowd gathered at the corner of Jackson Ave. and Webster St.

[3:00 p.m.] Organizers addressed the crowd before turning the forum over to City Councilman Benny White.