Protesters March Through Downtown Streets

NCTV17’s news teamcovered the ‘Peaceful Black Lives Matter’ Protests in downtown Naperville. The group was on the move for three hours, ending up in downtown Naperville.



Watch our recorded Facebook Live videos:

Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest and March Updates

[June 8, 2020 3:55 p.m.] The intersection of Chicago and Washington is now completely blocked by protesters who have settled in to share stories of racism.

[3:40 p.m.] Protesters are now approaching the downtown area where they intend to kneel once more.

[3:15 p.m.] Protesters are continuing to march east on Jefferson towards downtown Naperville.

[2:55 p.m.] A car pulling out of a gas station waded into the crowd of protesters before being stopped by police.

[2:50 p.m.] Protesters have stopped at the intersection of Ogden and Aurora to take a knee for 4 minutes and 23 second. They will repeat the exercise at another intersection, representing the 8:46 seconds George Floyd had a knee on his neck.

[2:30 p.m.] After ending walk to Naperville Police Department with no signs of police presence, the protesters have announced their intention to march on Ogden Avenue.

[1:50 p.m.] The protesters have picked up a few hundred people participating in a march from downtown Naperville towards the Naperville Police Department.

[1:30 p.m.] A small group of protesters met on the corner of Washington and Chicago.

