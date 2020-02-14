PAVE Hosts Charity Fashion Show – Runway to PAVE

Runway to PAVE

Promoting Awareness, Victim Empowerment, or PAVE, hosted their first annual charity fashion show last weekend – Runway to PAVE.

“We wanted this to be fear no fashion, we wanted it to be empowering. We want people to feel beautiful in what they’re wearing,” said PAVE Outreach Director, Rachel Mackinnon. “And we feel that survivors need to feel beautiful as well. After assault and trauma it is very hard to feel like you’re in your own shoes and in your own skin again.”

The Organization

The non-profit works to prevent sexual assault and help survivors heal.

The fashion show at Naperville Italian Autos was meant to raise awareness about the issue and raise money for their programs.

Around 170 people watched the fashion show, and even had the chance to buy a dress from the designers – part of that money going to PAVE.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

