Patient Care Technician Helps Patients with Daily Activities of Living

Staff Spotlight

A Patient Care Technician (PCT) plays a vital role in the overall patient experience at Edward Hospital, helping patients to achieve everyday tasks, assisting the nurses, and being an emotional support for patients and their families. In this series, brought to you in partnership with Edward-Elmhurst Health, we introduce you to different staff members at Edward Hospital and spotlight their various departments.

Responsibilities of a Patient Care Technician

A PCT is responsible for:

Maintaining a safe work environment

Check vital signs

Helping with the activities of daily living, such as: Ambulation Feeding Toileting

Explaining basic processes and procedures to patients and their families

Listening to concerns of patients

Respond to call lights

“They’re the eyes and ears of the nurses,” said Mike Brow, Director of Patient Care at Edward Hospital. “They’re with the patients during their most intimate times. They may be the first to identify something like a pressure soar so then they can pass that information onto the nurse and then we can do some preventative care.”

All in the Family

Bria Myles joined Edward as a Patient Care Technician just over two years ago and says she loves her job.

“It’s very important because we’re one of the first people the patient sees in the morning,” she said.

Myles even encouraged her brother and mother to join the team of PCT’s at the hospital.

“The most positive impact about my job is being able to make a difference,” she said. “Just seeing a patient’s progress during their stay here makes a difference in my life.”