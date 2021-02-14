Park District’s Officer David White Scholarship Applications Open

The Naperville Park District is accepting applications for the 15th annual Officer David White scholarship.

What is the David White Scholarship?

The Officer David White scholarship was established by a local donor to encourage young people to pursue compassionate public service. The scholarship honors Naperville Park District police officer David White who helped save a young person’s life while on duty in 2006.

The donor then began a fund that awards a $2,000 scholarship each year to college students who demonstrate a strong commitment to compassionate public service.

“The purpose of the scholarship is to inspire our next generation of public servants to care enough to exert the extra effort, to take a second look,” the donor said in the news release.

Who Can Apply?

The scholarship is open to anyone under the age of 25 who is either a son or daughter of an active duty Naperville police officer, park police officer, firefighter, or anyone who is serving in one of these roles themselves. Naperville police explorers and fire explores can also apply.

Those who apply must be planning to attend an accredited two or four year college or university during the 2021-2022 academic year to get a degree. The park district will send the award money directly to the college or university.

The deadline to submit applications is April 16 at 3:30 p.m. The recipient will be chosen in early May and recognized at a Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners meeting.

Applications for the scholarship can be found here.