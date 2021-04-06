Park District Launches “Park It in Naperville” Campaign

“Park It in Naperville”

The Naperville Park District launched a new campaign that focuses on local recreation opportunities for the community. The year-long campaign, “Park It in Naperville,” is meant to remind residents of the fun events, programs, and locations available each season in town that are free or low cost.

“The Park It in Naperville campaign highlights a wide variety of ideas to enjoy recreation right here in our community,” said Sameera Luthman, director of marketing and communications in a press release. “For example, one of the suggested spring activities is visiting the new ninja-style challenge course at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, a new park located in southwest Naperville.”

What to do this Spring

Some other suggestions on the list include disc golf or hiking at Knoch Knolls Park, taking a ride on a paddleboat or kayak, paddle boarding at the Paddleboat Quarry, and visiting Springbrook or Naperbrook Golf Course.

“In 2020 we saw residents making the most of the parks, trails and water activities that we provided during the pandemic,” said Naperville Park District Executive Director Ray McGury in a press release. “This year we are looking forward to providing more ways for the community to enjoy healthy recreation.”

The Park It in Naperville web page will be updated throughout 2021 with additional suggestions of seasonal events and activities. The campaign’s logo will also change over the course of the year, taking on a different color palette and imagery based on the current season.