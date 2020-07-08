Park District Launches “Midday Spray” on Rotary Hill

A giant sprinkler is coming to Rotary Hill, courtesy of the Naperville Park District.

With Centennial Beach closed and the summer heat predicted to linger, the park district has a new daily event for kids at Rotary Hill: the Midday Spray, featuring a sprinkler that gives off a refreshing mist and has a long reach!

It’s set to launch on Thursday, July 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The sprinkler will run during those hours each weekday, Monday through Friday, throughout July while the weather is hot and dry. During inclement weather it will be closed.

The best part – it’s totally free.

“We hope families will enjoy bringing a picnic lunch to Rotary Hill, where kids can run through the water and cool off on these hot summer days,” said Naperville Park District Executive Director Ray McGury.

Prior to attending, the park district asks participants to review their COVID-19 Participation Guidelines for Outdoor Events located on the Park District’s COVID-19 webpage at napervilleparks.org.

In case of a weather-related cancellation, check https://www.napervilleparks.org/cancellations.

Other Outdoor Offerings

Looking for outdoor spaces to conduct fitness classes, the Naperville Park District is turning to the sand and grass at Centennial to host workouts. With offerings like bootcamps and yoga, and even a youth strength and conditioning class, the park district is looking to provide classes for everyone.

The park district has also resumed some of their regular outdoor summer events like “Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment”, “Concerts in Your Park”, and “A Night at the Movies.”

Community members interested in attending those events must complete a self-assessment for symptoms of COVID-19, and the park district asks you refrain from attending if symptoms are present. You’ll also need to maintain social distance rules and wear a mask. The full schedule to each event can be found on the park district’s website.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!