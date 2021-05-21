Park District Cuts Ribbon on Wolf’s Crossing Community Park

“This is the hottest park in Naperville right now,” said Naperville Park District Executive Director Ray McGury.

And for good reason. With amenities like a splash pad, ninja course, and sledding hill, people are coming from all over Naperville to check out Wolf’s Crossing Community Park. The Naperville Park District cut the ribbon on the new park yesterday.

Engaging the Community

McGury said one of the best things about the park is how the community got involved.

“Over 2,000 people participated in what you see behind me,” he said. “We didn’t just come in with a template and say, ‘okay you’re going to get four swings, a slide, what else do you want?’ It was their ideas that created a sled hill, that created pickleball courts, that created a splash pad.”

Delayed Ribbon Cutting

Though much of the park has been open since October 24, COVID-19 prevented the park district from celebrating the community-driven project.

“None of us thought we’d ever be seeing a pandemic basically shut us down,” said McGury. “So to come out here and hear what you hear in the background, see what you see in the background, it’s just beyond fulfilling for all of us. Couldn’t be happier today.”

More Amenities at Wolf’s Crossing

The park also offers various ways to stay fit, with Pull Up Bars for Patriots, 1.4 miles of trails, fitness equipment, and plenty of other amenities that will have you jumping for joy.

