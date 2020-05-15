restore illinois

Park District Board Votes to Consider Legal Action Against Restore Illinois Order

Posted on May 14, 2020

The Park District Board of Commissioners voted to consider legal action against the Restore Illinois order. Six of the seven commissioners voted in favor of the item, which was added to the agenda yesterday.

Restore Illinois Encroaching on Freedom

Several commissioners in favor of exploring legal options said the stay-at-home order is encroaching on the freedom of Illinois residents. Commissioner Bill Egan said our community is informed of the risks and parents have the right to choose if they want their children to participate in organized sports and activities.

Many also stated that it was unfair for Naperville and DuPage County to be grouped with Chicago and Cook County in the Restore Illinois Plan, as those municipalities have the highest concentrations of COVID-19.

One Commissioner Against

Commissioner Marie Todd was the only dissenting vote, saying she didn’t see a purpose to the vote as the park district plans to reopen programs and facilities in June anyway, when the current stay-at-home executive order is scheduled to end.

Earlier in the meeting, Executive Director Ray McGury’s report listed several amenities that will reopen at various dates throughout June, such as athletic fields, disc golf, skate parks, and summer camps, albeit with major alterations to standard operation.

Board President Rich Janor reminded the public and commissioners prior to the vote that they were just voting on whether the legal action would be considered. The board will discuss the potential litigation in executive session.

More details to follow:

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

