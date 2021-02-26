Park District Board Previews 2021 Capital Projects

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners discussed a number of capital projects at its meeting last night. Some of the projects were deferred from last year, with so much financial uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playground Projects

Brighton Ridge Park and Brush Hill Park will each get renovated playgrounds with new equipment. The park district typically renovates a few playgrounds each year. Each renovation is budgeted for $225,000, but Director of Planning Eric Shutes said bids have been coming in much lower than that.

“Overall we’re in great shape and our intent is to present a contract to the board for consideration of approval of these renovation contracts at the March 11 park board meeting,” Shutes said.

Hobson West Picnic Plaza

Shutes also presented the idea for a new picnic plaza in the Hobson West Ponds area. The idea came about after speaking with area residents who wanted more amenities in the area.

“This is an item that we had an opportunity to discuss with residents back in late 2019 at the Parks and Recreation committee and this is where residents in the neighborhood identified the possibility of adding new amenities with the Hobson West Ponds,” Shutes said. “And through that process we were able to identify the addition of a new shelter, ADA-accessible concrete paths, and sidewalk connections to be installed this year.”

Nike Sports Complex Pickleball Shelter

Also based on resident feedback, the park district is planning a shelter to accommodate pickleball players at Nike Sports Complex. Pickleball has routinely been described as the fastest growing sport in Naperville by the park district, with outdoor courts installed at Nike Sports Complex, DuPage River Sports Complex, Ashbury Park, Knoch Park, and Ranchview Park.

The park district hopes to complete the shelter by the end of May so that it will be ready for the summer season.

DuPage River Park Pedestrian Bridge

The pedestrian bridge at DuPage River Park is also scheduled for replacement to ensure overall safety and ADA-accessbility.

Naperbrook Practice Areas

The board also heard plans to renovate Naperbrook Golf Course’s practice areas. Golfer feedback showed the practice green and driving range are overcrowded during golf programming and high school practices.

“Our current facilities are small and don’t provide enough room for the use that the area receives annually,” said Director of Golf Kevin Carlson. “The results are less usable turf on the practice tee and times where the public can’t access the area due to programming and high school practices.”

The renovations will include increasing the driving range and practice green areas by 25-50% and installing turf that will stand up to increased use. Carlson said it’s similar to work that was done at Springbrook Golf Course in 2016.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.