Park District Announces Tier 3 Impact

Today is the first day that Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations go into effect statewide, and the Naperville Park District provided an update on what that means for its facilities.

Fort Hill Activity Center

Fort Hill Activity Center will be open to members only. The fitness center and track are available to be used at 25% capacity and face coverings must be worn at all times. The locker rooms will also be closed. Reservations are required and can be made through the NaperParks app. All indoor programs at the center are canceled with the exception of personal training or one-on-one sessions.

Knoch Knolls

Knoch Knolls Nature Center is closed until further notice. The outdoor amenities at Knoch Knolls Park are still available for public use, including the 18-hole disc golf course, playground, and trails.

Golf

Both Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses will be unaffected by the Tier 3 mitigations, and will remain open as weather allows. The courses will, however, be closed for Thanksgiving.

Sportsman’s Trapshooting

Sportsman’s Trapshooting Range will require reservations for its Thursday and Sunday hours. The trapshooting range will also be closed for Thanksgiving.

Outdoor Activities

Outdoor amenities like playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis and pickleball courts, trails and fields will remain open, though the park district reminds park-goers that groups are restricted to 10 or fewer, per the state’s orders. Teams are permitted to practice in groups of 10 or fewer, though competitive play is not allowed and social distance must be maintained.

“We encourage community members to find activities to enjoy outdoors or virtually while Tier 3 restrictions are in place,” said Director of Recreation and Facilities Brad Wilson. “We appreciate our residents’ support and patience while we take steps to protect everyone’s health.”

It’s unknown how long the state and Naperville’s regions will remain under Tier 3 mitigations. If Tier 3 requirements are relaxed during a program session, the park district will contact participants with information about resuming the program. Participants will be refunded for events that were missed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

More information can be found on the park district website.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.