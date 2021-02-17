Paramount Theatre Adjusts June Schedule

The Paramount Theatre is changing its schedule due to the continued challenges caused by the pandemic.

The theater’s 2021 non-Broadway shows originally scheduled for this June are being pushed to March of 2022. Frank Caliendo will be moved to March 18, Killer Queen is being moved to March 19, and Jay Leno has been rescheduled to March 26. Straight No Chaser has not yet been rescheduled, but Paramount will alert ticket holders once it has.

Anyone who currently has tickets for any of those shows will automatically have their tickets approved for the new dates. Ticketholders have up to 60 days before an event to request a credit or refund.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty as to when we’ll be allowed to open and under what conditions,” said Paramount president and CEO Tim Rater in a note to the public on the theater’s website.

For the time being, Kinky Boots will remain scheduled to begin on June 30. The theater may shift that date depending on state and health guidelines. As long as mandates allow, Paramount’s 10th Anniversary Season will then continue as planned, starting with Rock of Ages. Delays will occur as dictated by current mitigations, but the theater is committed to having a 2021-2022 season. Those who have renewed their subscription have confirmed tickets.

Anyone with questions can contact Paramount Audience Services staff at 630-896-6666 or at info@paramountarts.com. The theater is not conducting any in-person service at this time.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!