Parade of Lights Will be Back in Downtown Naperville

Parade of Lights

Naperville’s annual Parade of Lights event will be back this year. The Rotary Club of Naperville has partnered with the Downtown Naperville Alliance to hold the holiday parade this November. Paradegoers will be able to enjoy festivities and brightly lit floats. Afterwards, visitors will also have the chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus inside the Naperville Public Library.

The 2021 Parade of Lights is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club’s charities. All the proceeds will go to Naperville area non-profits that provide food, housing, and job security, mental health awareness, aid to victims of child and domestic abuse, and community programs for at-risk youth.

The event, previously hosted by Little Friends, was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade will take place November 27 at 7 p.m. Visitors will be able to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus until 9 p.m.