Pandemic Fatigue: Tips for Some Relief

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major disruption in our lives and livelihoods. As we close in on a year of the pandemic, many are experiencing what medical experts call “pandemic fatigue.” When it first hit, we banded together and there was a sense of community. But after prolonged stress, many individuals are becoming tired of being uncertain, worn out from being cautious, sick of being isolated, and tired of being scared. We’re worn out dealing with the pandemic, some of us more than others.

“Pandemic fatigue is a natural and expected response to the ongoing distress that we’re all feeling,” says Elizabeth Hill, Supervisor of Rehab Services at Linden Oaks Behavioral Health. “Feelings of exhaustion and demotivation.

While the FDA recently granted emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines, giving us hope for an end to the pandemic, the vaccine isn’t available to the general public just yet. It’s estimated the general public won’t be able to start receiving the vaccine until spring/summer 2021. So medical experts are offering advice to ease one’s pandemic fatigue.

Can Isolation Lead to Depression?

Despite online conveniences and virtual connectedness, there are a lot of lonely people. One in five Americans say they feel lonely or socially isolated. And it hurts. Loneliness poses a greater threat to health than obesity. It can be as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Research suggests loneliness impairs health by raising levels of stress hormones and triggering an inflammatory response, which in turn can increase the risk of heart disease, arthritis, type 2 diabetes and dementia, among other issues. Feeling lonely can also lead to anxiety and depression.

Ways of Coping with Pandemic Fatigue