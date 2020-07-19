Pancreatic Cancer Tribute Concert

Posted on July 19, 2020

Pancreatic Cancer Tribute Concert

Lustgarten Naperville held a pancreatic cancer tribute concert at the Millennium Carillon for pancreatic cancer awareness.

“It’s one of the most lethal cancers that there is out there. Naperville carillonneur Tim Sleep offered to have a concert,” said co-organizer Ann Zediker.

“My brother back in 2016 passed away from pancreatic cancer,” said Sleep. “He didn’t last more than eight or nine months from when they identified it until he passed. I had heard that by the time you find out you have it, it’s progressed quite a ways. That’s why the research is important.”

Research Walk Goes Virtual

The group usually has a Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk but had to do it virtually this year due to the pandemic. The walk raises funds for the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research where all the proceeds goes towards research.

“Since we’re not able to do our walk in person tomorrow, we think it’s [the concert] is a great way for people to come together and also honor loved ones. Unfortunately so many of us have lost loved ones to pancreatic cancer. So it’s just a nice way to pay tribute and also honor those fighting right now.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

