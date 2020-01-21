Community members from Indian Prairie School District gathered at Waubonsie Valley High School’s cafeteria for Parents Advocating for the Greater Enrichment of Students (PAGES) second annual Day of Service.

Giving Back

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the group of around 80 worked together to write thank you letters to military members, created some art drawings for kids with cancer, and filled socks with toiletries for those less fortunate.

“I feel like it’s really important to give back because we have so much,” said Waubonsie Valley senior Micah Horne. “It’s hard to step back and say ‘oh we have all this’. It’s good to know someone is going to get a pair of socks, some nice toiletries, or maybe a letter. It can cheer them up if they’re going through a rough time, and I’m just really excited for that.”

The group, which consisted mostly of District 204 students, was able to pack around 250 socks.

Proud Moment For PAGES

A proud moment of PAGES’ vice president Marian Banks.

To see this sea of diverse people here today come out in this cold weather, to be in support of this great day, and to honor the legacy of dr. King it really warms my heart and i’m just overwhelmed and overjoyed.

Some Entertainment

After packing up the socks, some entertainment was provided courtesy of the warriors stepping team.

Honoring the legacy of Dr. King by coming together on a day off and turning it into a day on.

