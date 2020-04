Pace Suspends Several Bus Services In Naperville Area

Due to low ridership during the stay-at-home order, Pace has decided to cancel a number of bus services throughout Naperville. The schedule changes took effect Monday, April 13, 2020.

The following routes have been suspended:

Route 182 – North Naperville Evening Service

Route 183 – Southwest Naperville Evening Service

Route 184 – South Naperville Evening Service

Route 185 – Southeast Naperville Evening Service

Route 672 – 95 th St. Park-n-ride – Rt. 59 Metra Direct

St. Park-n-ride – Rt. 59 Metra Direct Route 673 – Community Christian Park-n-Ride – Rt. 59 Metra Direct

Route 675 – Wheatland Salem Park-n-Ride – Rt. 59 Metra Direct

Route 676 – Warrenville-Naperville Metra

Route 677 – Brighton Ridge – Naperville Metra

Route 678 – River Woods – Naperville Metra

Route 680 – Brookwood Trace – Naperville Metra

Route 681 – Lincoln Park – Naperville Metra

Route 682 – Route 682 – Brookdale – Naperville Metra

Route 683 – Ashbury – Naperville Metra

Route 684 – Winchester Place – Naperville Metra

Route 685 – Ivy Ridge – Naperville Metra

Route 687 – Maplebrook East – Naperville Metra

Route 689 – Century Hill – Naperville Metra

Route 820 – University Heights – Hobson Creek – Lisle

Route 829 – Lisle-Naperville Office Corridor

What Pace is doing

Pace has also taken several precautions to help fight the spread of COVID-19, like daily disinfecting of their buses, vinyl barriers between bus operators and passengers and closing their indoor spaces. They’ve also implemented a “Quick Board, Safe Board” program which temporarily waives bus fares on fixed route bus and ADA paratransit service. You can also check their website for updates on if any of their employees have contracted coronavirus.

