Over 700 District 203 Students Quarantine Week of April 12

Over 700 Quarantined

The Naperville School District 203 COVID-19 dashboard shows that a total of 707 District 203 students were quarantined the week of April 12. The district said some quarantines were a result of close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, while others were a personal decision made by families because they had traveled, or opted to stay home following spring break. There is a total of about 17,000 students in the district.

“Despite a high level of compliance with our mitigation strategies by students and staff, we anticipated that an increase of the number of students back in person would also likely increase the number of students placed in quarantine due to contact tracing after probable and positive COVID cases,” said Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges at Monday’s board of education meeting.

That number is double the 353 students quarantined the week of April 5. That was the first week students returned to in-person learning five days a week. Of the 707 students, dashboard data shows 196 are elementary students, 87 in middle school, and 424 high school students.

“At the high school level, the health office, administrators, as well as coaches all get involved in notifying,” said Stephanie Posey, interim assistant superintendent of secondary education. “The urgency is to make sure that we get those calls made immediately so that students don’t reenter the building or they do not participate in extracurriculars as they are occurring.”

Who are the Close Contacts?

Superintendent Bridges said the majority of close contact quarantines are those who participate in extracurricular activities or ride the bus. He said a small number were related to students in the classroom.