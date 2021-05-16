One Person Shot in 600 Block of South Route 59

Person Shot

One person was shot yesterday in the 600 block of South Route 59.

Naperville police say at around 5:39 p.m., they responded to several 911 calls that shots were fired.

Witnesses told police one person was shot and taken to the hospital before their arrival. The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person who has a valid Illinois concealed carry license used their personal gun to shoot at the male suspect. That’s when he fled the area before police arrived.

Police have not yet been able to locate the suspect. Police say it is likely that the victim was targeted. No other injuries occurred.

Under Investigation

The incident is under investigation. The male suspect is described to be white or Hispanic in his late teens or early 20’s, around 5’6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark hoody and dark ski mask.

Police say he may have fled the area in a car, which hasn’t been identified yet.

The Naperville Police Department asks anyone with further information on this incident to call them at 630-420-6665.

As always, the Naperville Police wish to remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

