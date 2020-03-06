OMGCHI Bookfest Coming to Aurora

A circus of authors is on its way to our area.

OMGCHI Bookfest

Anderson’s Bookshop announced an exciting new event, OMGCHI. The bookfest will be held April 23-25 and is geared toward kids from second grade to seventh grade.

“We’ve been wanting to focus on middle grade for the past, probably 10 years,” said Laura Evans, Anderson’s conference coordinator. “We do our children’s literature breakfast which is more of the picture books for younger kids and we have our YA conference for the older kids leaving everybody that’s like 7-12 year olds to pick a camp. But this OMG Chicago is now the middle grade.”

Plenty to Offer

Everyone is welcome at the event, which will take place at Fischer Middle School in Aurora. Kids will have the chance to interact with their favorite authors, play games, and even make their own books.

There is a nominal fee of $5 per family for admission, but you will also receive a $5 voucher for the on-site bookstore.

You can find more details or sign up to attend OMGCHI at either OMG Bookfest’s website or Anderson’s Bookshop’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

