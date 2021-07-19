Olympian Bryan Clay Celebrates Opening of Fitness Studio in Naperville

A new fitness studio has opened in Naperville – Eat the Frog Fitness.

“We’re trying to blend personal training and I’d say personal fitness accountability into the whole group fitness world,” said co-owner of Eat the Frog Fitness in Naperville, Andrew Happel.

Bryan Clay in Naperville

The use of this model isn’t a random choice. It comes from the co-founder of the franchise – two-time Olympic medalist Bryan Clay.

“It’s all inspired by the kind of athletic insights that we’ve used – as I was training for the Olympics,” said Clay. “We’ve kind of brought all of those insights in so there’s science behind what you’re doing.

That means low impact training sessions so overtraining or undertraining doesn’t happen, which the decathlete said will prevent injuries and help people with their long-term goals.

“Coming out of COVID I think everybody has kind of realized the importance of community, the importance of working out, the importance of being healthy, and how that can improve your quality of life,” said Clay.

Eat the Frog Fitness

The 55-minute workouts are led by coaches in person, as well as pre-recorded on the screen during slower hours.

During each session, bikes, sandbags, and TRX bands are used to target cardio, strength, and agility.

Eat the Frog Fitness is located at 1624 S Route 59.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.