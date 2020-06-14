Obama Legacy Initiative’s Victory Over Hunger Project

Obama Legacy Initiative

The Obama Legacy Initiative held a kickoff event for their Victory Over Hunger project at the Naperville Park District community garden plots.

The not-for-profit organization’s mission is to eliminate food insecurity. They hope to do that by educating the public on how to grow their own food and provide means to healthy eating.

Victory Over Hunger Project

One way to do that is through their new project. OLI teamed up with seven local artists who were asked to volunteer their time to paint seven raised garden beds.

The finished masterpieces are now up for bidding on the OLI website to be auctioned off and help raise funds for the organization’s initiatives.

“A lot of projects of the Obama Legacy Initiative just come out of brainstorming sessions. People of all backgrounds and ages,” said Obama Legacy Initiative Co-Founder, Sean Tenner. “And like a lot of great ideas somebody just raised their hand and said how important these types of projects were to the Obama family and why don’t we both address food insecurity while giving people a volunteer opportunity.”

More Garden Beds

OLI volunteers are also growing fresh produce with an additional 20 garden beds. The beds and produce will be donated to local organizations and food pantries including Loaves and Fishes, Marie Wilkinson in Aurora, and Warren Sharpe Community Center in Joliet.

They hope to raise $10,000 from the auction to buy more garden beds.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

