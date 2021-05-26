NPD’s Chat with the Chief Returns

Chat With the Chief

For the first time in a year and a half, the Naperville Police Department held a Chat with the Chief event.

Scott Elementary School hosted the outdoor chat, where residents are invited to talk about their concerns with police leaders.

“What are Their Concerns?”

“It’s an opportunity for residents to come out and talk to myself and my staff about what they’re hearing in the community,” said Chief Bob Marshall. “What are some of their issues? What are some of their concerns?”

Those concerns included things like an increase in drag racing and unsafe driving, how the police respond to large public protests, and a recent uptick in violent crime. In the past two weeks alone, police have responded to a stabbing incident, a shooting, and an armed robbery.

Increasing Violent Crime

“What disturbs us is the amount of guns that our officers are experiencing,” said Marshall. “We’ve seized so many guns during traffic stops for example, individuals with firearms. That is disturbing to our police department and our community.”

Marshall said beyond assuring residents that police are investigating these crimes, events like this help bring them and the community together.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.