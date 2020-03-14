Volunteer Programs at the Naperville Police Department

The Naperville Police Department is highlighting their volunteer programs for this month’s A Safer Naper.

Civilian Tour Guides

One of those volunteer opportunities is the civilian tour guides who work with scout troops and other community organizations.

“It’s great working with the kids and I love the questions – feeding off their responses, their stories, their questions,” said Helen Halkias, volunteer tour guide. “They’re very inquisitive and very curious and interested in the Naperville Police Department.”

CRM and Naperville Police Explorers

The NPD also has the Community Radio Watch and Naperville Police Explorers volunteer programs.

Community Radio Watch members help officers with patrols and crowd control at large events in the city.

For the younger volunteers interested in a career in law enforcement, the Naperville Police Explorers get hands-on experience in the daily tasks of police officers.

Community Help

No matter which program sparks people’s interest, the NPD values the help of the community.

“It’s important to have this community relationship with members and residents of Naperville because we can’t do it alone,” said NPD Crime Prevention Specialist, Julie Smith. “We rely on our volunteers to make Naperville a better, safer place and we really value that important relationship that we have with members.”

If you’re interested in volunteering you can call the NPD’s non-emergency number or visit their website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

