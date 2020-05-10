Naperville Police

NPD Searching for Suspect in Armed Robbery

Posted on May 10, 2020

Armed Robbery

At around 4:20 a.m. this morning, the Naperville Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at 1617 Naperville-Wheaton Road.

Three suspects, two male and one female, entered the female victim’s motel room. The female suspect struck the victim in the head and one of the male offenders held a gun to her head as they went through her things and fled the scene. The victim told police she knows one of the male suspects.

Searching for Third Suspect

Officers found and placed the two male suspects in custody, but are still looking for the third.

She is described as a white female, around 18 to 22 years old, 5’6 and thin build with pink eyelashes.

Call the NPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NPD at 630-420-6666.

The victim has minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

