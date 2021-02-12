NPD Recover Two Vehicles from Chicago Armed Carjackings

Chicago Carjackings

Naperville police arrested three individuals and recovered two vehicles that had been reported stolen during armed carjackings in Chicago.

Per a press release, yesterday Naperville police officers located an unoccupied vehicle parked on the 1400 block of Fairway Drive in northwest Naperville. Officers determined the vehicle had been stolen during an armed carjacking and surveilled the vehicle. Three subjects later entered and started the car before NPD arrested them and took them into custody.

Officers searched the car and the subjects, finding two handguns and ammunition, drugs, and keys to another vehicle in the parking lot that had also been reported stolen in an armed carjacking in Chicago.

Arrested Subjects and Charges

The three subjects are Tommie Coleman, 18, of Hammond, Indiana; Damien Plummer, 21, of Chicago; and Karl Brown III, 20, of Hammond, Indiana.

Coleman has been charged with one count each of Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

Plummer has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Brown III has been charged with one count each of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He also had two active warrants for his arrest.

Awaiting Bond Hearing

All three subjects are awaiting a bond hearing at DuPage County Jail. Any additional information regarding this investigation can be reported to the police by calling (630) 420-6666 and asking for the Investigations Division.

The NPD also reminds residents that these charges are merely accusations and individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.