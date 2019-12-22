NPD Preparing for Marijuana Legalization

Posted on December 22, 2019

With the legalization of marijuana in Illinois coming on January 1, it’s important to remember there are still laws around the use of the drug.

Driving Impaired

For example, it will still be illegal to drive while under the influence of cannabis. Though there isn’t a comparable device to the Breathalyzer that tests blood alcohol levels, police will continue to use field sobriety tests for marijuana detection.

“What the officers have to rely on is basically their initial observation of the vehicle, their driving habits, what are they doing?” said Sergeant Derek Zook of the Naperville Police Department. “And then the observation that the officers make will determine if they do a field sobriety test.”

Drivers that fail that test can be arrested and taken to the police station for blood and urine samples.

Similar to the .08 BAC threshold for alcohol, the NPD has established concentrations for THC in those tests.

Public Use

It’s also illegal to consume cannabis in public. Sergeant Zook said the best place to use cannabis is in your own home.

“It’s going to be handled the same way as open alcohol,” said Zook. “You just can’t walk around Downtown Naperville with a can of beer. It’ll be the same thing. You can’t walk around Downtown Naperville or anywhere within the city and smoke marijuana.”

No Sales in Naperville

Naperville has not opted in to the sale of cannabis within the city’s jurisdiction, but residents could purchase products from dispensaries in other municipalities.

There will be a non-binding referendum asking residents to weigh in with their stance on the legalization of recreational cannabis sales in Naperville on the March 17 primary ballot.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, CONSIDER DONATING $17 FOR 17

Through the power of television, NCTV17 captures the spirit, character and experience of Naperville and keeps residents informed and connected to each other and their community.

cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13759) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(11961) [8]=> int(12127) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11111) [16]=> int(12126) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(6957) [23]=> int(12128) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(4101) [32]=> int(12129) [33]=> int(13) [34]=> int(19) [35]=> int(24) [36]=> int(27) [37]=> int(28) [38]=> int(36) [39]=> int(2663) [40]=> int(13588) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(1714) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1233) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1232) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(42) [62]=> int(4) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Authors Revealed
  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409