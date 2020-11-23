NPD Make Arrest for Felony Theft of Puppy

The Naperville Police Department has arrested a Lockport woman following the theft of a Yorkshire Terrier puppy from a Petland located on Route 59.

What Happened

Alicia Johnson-Medrano, 22, was charged with the theft which took place on November 21, just before 7:30 p.m. at the Petland at 720 S. Route 59. Police say Johnson-Medrano left the store with a female Yorkshire Terrier puppy, valued at $9,900.

The Naperville Police Department says Johnson-Medrano hid the puppy inside her jacket before exiting the store. Responding officers located Johnson-Medrano outside of the store, where she was arrested.

Puppy Returned

The puppy was not harmed during the incident and has been returned to the Petland location.

Charges

Johnson-Medrano was charged with one count each of theft and retail theft, both Class 3 felonies. Johnson-Medrano was transported to the the DuPage County Jail.

Naperville Police remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

