NPD Investigates Racist Incident in Downtown Naperville

The Naperville Police Department investigated a recent video posted on Twitter which appeared to show someone in a car in downtown Naperville yelling a racist slur at at least one Black person. Warning: this link contains graphic language.

The video was posted to Twitter Sunday evening and caused “Naperville” to trend in Illinois by Monday morning.

Police said on social media that they investigated the incident and spoke with the original poster of the video, but the poster “did not wish to pursue the matter further.”

NPD said they also met with the juvenile who yelled the slur and his parents to discuss the seriousness of his actions.

Thanks to everyone who reached out to us about the video on social media involving a racial slur being yelled at a pedestrian in Naperville. We do not support hate speech & take all reports involving racism & discrimination seriously. We immediately opened an investigation (1/3) pic.twitter.com/UP32PSellP — NapervillePD (@NapervillePD) July 15, 2020

The NPD Twitter thread concluded by asking residents who feel unsafe or who have been the victim of racist actions or a hate crime to call 9-1-1 for police assistance.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.