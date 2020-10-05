NPD Highlights Crime Prevention Programs for October’s A Safer Naper

Crime Prevention

With October being Crime Prevention Month, the Naperville Police Department is highlighting its crime prevention programs for this month’s A Safer Naper.

Crime Prevention Programs

The 9 p.m. Routine

Nationally-known public safety campaign, the 9 p.m. Routine, is designed to help prevent burglaries and thefts from homes, cars, or personal property.

“Too often these are crime of opportunity perpetrated by criminals looking for an easy target,” said the NPD on the A Safer Naper webpage. “An unlocked car with valuables easily visible to someone on the outside is an irresistible temptation for some thieves. Similarly, a residence with poor exterior lighting or an open garage door might tempt a burglar to take a closer look at your property.”

The NPD recommends doing the following every night:

Remove any valuables from vehicles left outside overnight. Never leave your keys or garage door opener in your vehicle.

Lock vehicle doors.

Close the overhead garage door.

Close and lock all exterior doors and windows. Don’t forget to lock the service door from your garage to your house.

Turn on exterior lights and leave them on until dawn.

Paws on Patrol

Paws on Patrol is a dog walker watch program that allows you to keep an eye out while walking your pet. The program provides training for residents to properly identify and report suspicious activity.

Public Safety Incident Map

The Public Safety Incident Map was launched in 2017 to enhance community awareness of public safety activity. The interactive map allows users to customize a time frame, location, and type of incident and serves as a resource for residents to understand the types of incidents that are happening throughout the city.

Internet Safe Sale Zone

The police department recommends those who make a sale or purchase online to use the police station as a place to exchange items.

This can be done in the lobby from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

There’s also two designated Internet exchange parking spaces in front of the police building.

“These exchange zones were created to provide a neutral, monitored meeting place to conduct face-to-face transactions and hopefully provide a deterrent to criminals hoping to take advantage of an unsuspecting victim. However, it is important to exercise good judgment when meeting with strangers. There are individuals who use various forums to perpetrate scams, sell stolen property or victimize others.”

Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers encourages members of the community to help local law enforcement agencies against crime. You can anonymously report information pertaining to a crime and may receive a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

The Crime Stoppers number is (630) 420-6006.

You can find more information regarding other NPD crime prevention programs here.