North Central’s Athletic Conference Postpones Fall Sports

North Central’s athletic conference, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW), announced Monday the postponement of all fall sports.

North Central’s Athletic Conference’s Council of Presidents

After a unanimous vote by the Council of Presidents, the CCIW has postponed all fall conference competitions. The Council of Presidents has also tasked the CCIW staff with arranging for fall sports athletes to have an opportunity to compete in the spring, should it be deemed safe to do so.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on sports at all levels, the CCIW is following in the footsteps of 27 other Division III conferences in suspending fall intercollegiate athletics.

The decision follows an associate member of the CCIW for football, Washington University, suspending its fall season. North Central was scheduled to play the Bears at home for its Senior Day game on November 7th.

What Sports Are Affected?

North Central will not participate in intercollegiate athletics in the sports of cross country, football, golf, soccer, tennis, triathlon or women’s volleyball this fall.

North Central’s football team is coming off a National Championship, winning the Division III title for the first time in program history.

The Women’s Triathlon team was gearing up to defend its streak of three consecutive National Titles. According to the press release, USA Triathlon (USAT), which administers the National Collegiate Championship for women’s triathlon, is evaluating options for a possible spring season.

In addition, the Men’s Cross Country team was coming off a runner-up finish at the National meet after three straight titles of their own from 2016-2018.

What Happens Now?

Student-athletes whose seasons have been suspended or canceled will not be charged with using a season of participation. A blanket waiver has already been approved by the Division III Administrative Committee.

No determination has been made on if and when a winter sports season will be safe to begin.

Naperville News 17 will have more on this story, including North Central College’s plan to welcome all students back to campus, as it evolves.

Kevin Jackman reporting for Naperville News 17