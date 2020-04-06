North Central College To Host Virtual Commencement

North Central College will host a virtual commencement this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A message from North Central College President Troy Hammond says commencement will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, which is the date and time of the college’s originally scheduled graduation event.

And things will look a little bit different this year.

According to Hammond, students will select a faculty or staff member to read their name on videotape. The college will then put all the videos together into one larger piece, to “symbolize the moment in the Commencement ceremony where each graduate walks across the stage”.

“It is our hope that graduates will identify a particular member of the campus community who played a meaningful and influential role in helping the graduate realize their life’s direction. I believe this will be a particularly touching moment for graduates, and for our faculty and staff,” said Hammond.

The college said they are looking at plans to host an in-person commencement later this year when circumstance will allow. More details on that and the virtual commencement will be announced at a future date.

What Are Other Local Colleges Doing?

Last week, College of DuPage cancelled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and commencement due to COVID-19. The college plans on having a virtual commencement this year with a date and time yet to be scheduled. Benedictine University has also cancelled their in-person commencement, and is currently exploring alternative options.

