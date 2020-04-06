North Central College To Host Virtual Commencement

North Central College To Host Virtual Commencement

Posted on April 6, 2020

North Central College will host a virtual commencement this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A message from North Central College President Troy Hammond says commencement will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, which is the date and time of the college’s originally scheduled graduation event.

And things will look a little bit different this year.

According to Hammond, students will select a faculty or staff member to read their name on videotape. The college will then put all the videos together into one larger piece, to “symbolize the moment in the Commencement ceremony where each graduate walks across the stage”.

“It is our hope that graduates will identify a particular member of the campus community who played a meaningful and influential role in helping the graduate realize their life’s direction. I believe this will be a particularly touching moment for graduates, and for our faculty and staff,” said Hammond.

The college said they are looking at plans to host an in-person commencement later this year when circumstance will allow. More details on that and the virtual commencement will be announced at a future date.

What Are Other Local Colleges Doing?

Last week, College of DuPage cancelled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and commencement due to COVID-19. The college plans on having a virtual commencement this year with a date and time yet to be scheduled. Benedictine University has also cancelled their in-person commencement, and is currently exploring alternative options.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
Need video to promote your business?

Need video to promote your business?

Let us edit a piece from your recent TV appearance.

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409