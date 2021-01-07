North Central College Returns to Athletics January 23

North Central College has announced a return to athletics, starting January 23 with men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and women’s bowling.

Despite on campus learning taking place this fall, North Central and its athletic conference, College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, did not partake in intercollegiate sports.

North Central Winter Sports Season

Men’s basketball will host the first athletic event on campus on Saturday, January 23 against North Park. The women’s basketball team will play North Park at home on Monday, January 25.

Women’s bowling opens up competition on January 23 visiting Augustana alongside two other teams. Men’s wrestling will travel to Millikin on January 24 as part of a 4 team meet. Men’s and women’s swimming and diving begins competition at Illinois Wesleyan on January 30, while men’s and women’s track and field opens on February 6.

No Fan Attendance

In accordance with local and state restrictions on gathering sizes, no spectators will be allowed at any competition.

Fall Sports on the Move

In addition, announcements concerning fall sports will come shortly. Football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball are expected to begin in late February and early March. A spring season for cross country is still to be determined.

Kevin Jackman reports for Naperville News 17