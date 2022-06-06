North Central College President Troy Hammond Is Retiring

Troy Hammond, the president of North Central College, is retiring from his position after nearly 10 years in the role.

Time For “New Leader”

The North Central College Board of Trustees made the announcement today. Hammond told the group it was time for a new leader to take his place, according to a press release from the college.

“Serving in this role has been the professional honor of a lifetime. I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for providing me this opportunity and for the diligent work of our leadership, faculty, and staff to make a difference in the lives of thousands of students during my time here,” said President Hammond in the release. “It’s hard to believe a decade has gone by because it seems like yesterday I was being introduced to the North Central College community, but I believe the time is right for me to let someone else guide this amazing institution.”

Interim President To Be Named

The board said it will name an interim President in the coming weeks as it begins its search for a permanent replacement. The interim President should be in place for the new school year.

Hammond will shift into a role as Advisor to the Board.

“North Central College is a stronger institution because of President Hammond’s leadership and service over the past ten years,” said James A. McDermet M ’92, Chairman of the Board of Trustees in a press release. “Nearly every aspect of North Central has been transformed to help us prepare for the future. We completed the most successful capital campaign in our history to help modernize and expand our campus to support the addition of new academic programs and benefit generations of students to come.”

Search For New President

A search committee will be formed to help locate the college’s 11th president.

“The past decade of growth, change, innovation, and improvement to our campus’ infrastructure has laid the foundation for a flourishing North Central College,” said McDermet. “Our future is as bright as ever, and the Board looks forward to finding our next leader who can sustain our momentum and help the College, its faculty, and students achieve even greater success in the years to come.”

North Central College has had a number of additions and accolades under Hammond’s tenure. It’s noted among America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, within the top 20 schools in the Best Regional Universities Midwest category. It also landed at number eight for “Most Innovative Schools.”

“We’ve improved the student experience, added in-demand academic programs, and have new facilities that inspire academic achievement. None of that would have been possible with the support and collaboration of our campus community, donors, and our neighbors throughout Naperville,” said Hammond. “I will forever be a fan of North Central College and look forward to watching our talented faculty, dedicated staff, and ambitious students write the next chapter of the school’s history.”

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

