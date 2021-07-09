North Central College Names First Chief Diversity Officer

First Chief Diversity Officer

“The responsibilities will definitely be broader and higher so that can be intimidating and exciting at the same time,” said Rebecca Gordon.

North Central College has created a new staff position. Dr. Rebecca Gordon is now the college’s first chief diversity officer.

Ways to Improve

Gordon, who uses the pronoun ‘R’, will be using feedback from students and staff to see how the college can improve or change, as well as help identify systemic barriers.

“We’re a predominantly white institution and there are micro aggressions that minoritize a student’s experience especially our Black students. But it’s not solely them it can be based on religion, ethnicity, gender,” said Gordon. “I really want to work hard on creating that environment of belonging and acceptance and inclusion.”

Gordon brings that experience as R was North Central’s assistant vice president of equity, diversity, and inclusion before taking on this new role. Gordon was also the college’s first Title IX coordinator.

As the chief diversity officer, Gordon will now be a part of the president’s cabinet.

“Because sometimes you’re mid-level and you can change certain things, but not others,” said Gordon. “And so I’m going to be really excited to also change things at the most core level here at the college.”

Another area R hopes to improve is the diversity of staff and making sure the search for candidates is done without implicit bias.

As a member of the Latine and LGBTQIA+ communities, Gordon brings lived experience to the role.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.