North Central College Hosts MLK Virtual Vision Day

MLK Virtual Vision Day

Today, North Central College continued its tradition to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this holiday to remember him by hosting a virtual event: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Vision Day.

Virtual teach-in sessions were held including allyship to advocacy to activism: a student-led discussion on turning ideas into action; being Black American at a predominately white institution; and writing and speaking that matters: a rhetorical perspective on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s communication, life, and work.

The event also included a luncheon and keynote speaker.

“King famously said, ‘the function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of true education.’ He taught us that words have power and at the foundation of our words is the power of education,” said Troy Hammond, president of North Central College. “So as an institution of higher learning, we have some powerful tools at our disposal to harness the power of words and foster the critical knowledge, the critical thinking that honors the life and legacy of Dr. King.”

Keynote Speaker

The event’s keynote speaker, Kijuana Boulrece, is a class of 1994 graduate from North Central College. She is a psychotherapist at Lifestance/Edgewood Clinical Service and chairperson of the DuPage NAACP Education Committee.

She talked about what she believes is the “blueprint of change” King left.

“First, Dr. King lay the blueprint of nonviolence, protests by leading with love. The second component to the blueprint of change – empathy. Empathy drives perspective and a change of thinking,” said Boulrece. “Lastly, the third blueprint for change is courage because it’s not always going to be easy. We must be able to accept truth, not deny it in order to embrace change.”

She said using this “blueprint” can help create change.

“Lead by love, start with yourself. Foster empathy to gain perspective and proximity. Lean in. Be courageous. Stand against injustice anywhere. Speak up, speak true. Do what is right,” said Boulrece. “Why? Because you’re worth it, our children are worth it. They deserve better and our country deserves it.”

King Came to Naperville

North Central College welcomed King to the college on November 21, 1960. He was invited to speak and meet with students at North Central College by the college’s first chaplain Reverend George St. Angelo.

The full luncheon can be found here.

photo credit: North Central College