North Central College Fall Sports to Return

After releasing the truncated CCIW winter sports schedules earlier this month, the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin announced a spring schedule for the previously postponed fall athletic season.

Four Fall NCC Sports Set to Return

North Central College football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball are all set to return to competition beginning later this winter.

Women’s volleyball will be the first to return beginning the week of March 7th, while the other three sports are scheduled to begin the week of March 20th.

As the schedule is currently constructed, there will be one football game, five men’s soccer games, five women’s soccer games, and five women’s volleyball games.

Shortened Seasons

According to the press release, the current schedules are subject to change and some of the scheduled games could end up being played as scrimmages or practices.

Some CCIW programs are currently planning to opt out of competition this spring. There will be no conference championships handed out for any of the four sports.

There is a plan for a yet to be scheduled men’s and women’s cross country race later in the spring.

The North Central College football team won the 2019 Division III National Championship. There will not be a National Championship playoff for the 2020 season, but the first games of the Division III football season will kick off on February 6th.

Saving Eligibility

While there are no athletic scholarships given out at the Division III level, the NCAA announced a blanket waiver in October that the 2020-21 athletic season will not count as a year of eligibility regardless of whether or not the athlete or sport competes during the 2020-21 season.