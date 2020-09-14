North Central College Among Top 10 Best Regional Universities

Top 10 Best Regional Universities

North Central College has been named one of the top 10 regional universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Colleges rankings.

The college tied for No. 10 alongside Baldwin Wallace University and Dominican University. This is the 27th year in a row that North Central has been on the annual list.

Other Rankings

North Central also ranked No. 8 for Most Innovative and No. 26 for Best Value in the report.

“The past several months have marked a sea change for the higher education landscape, and I could not be more proud of the North Central College community for continuing to adapt to rapid changes while upholding our high academic standards, our unwavering commitment to our students, and delivering on our mission,” said President of North Central College, Troy D. Hammond in a press release. “Over the past couple of years, we have reimagined our curriculum by introducing new and enhanced majors and academic programs, and have continued to foster a culture of innovation and imagination by adding new facilities and lab spaces to our campus. This is an exciting time for North Central College.”

The Regional Universities Midwest category includes 162 institutions. U.S. News & World Report bases its rankings on 15 indicators of academic excellence including: outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

