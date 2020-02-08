Noahs Closed

NOAH’s Event Venue Closed Due to Bankruptcy

Posted on February 8, 2020

NOAH’s Event Venue in Naperville is one of more than two dozens of locations to suddenly close due to bankruptcy, according to ABC News 5 Cleveland.

What Happened

According to ABC News 5, the company’s bankruptcy attorney, Kenneth Cannon II, said the company filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2019. According to Fox 8 Cleveland, the judge and U.S. Bankruptcy trustee who overaw the case converted it to a Chapter 7 liquidation on February 6.

According to ABC News 5, about $7 million worth of events, many of them weddings, remain and may be canceled. Cannon said because of the liquidation, it’s unlikely anyone will get a refund of their money, according to Fox 8. He also said the company didn’t notify customers because they didn’t expect the February 6 liquidation ruling.

Affect on Naperville

NOAH’s sudden closure is already affecting an event happening in Naperville. Variety, The Children’s Charity of Illinois is a non-profit organization that was planning to host an Oscars Watch Party fundraiser on February 9 at NOAH’s.

The event has been moved to Elements, attached to Hotel Indigo at 123 Water St. in Downtown Naperville at 6 p.m.

