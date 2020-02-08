NOAH’s Event Venue Closed Due to Bankruptcy

NOAH’s Event Venue in Naperville is one of more than two dozens of locations to suddenly close due to bankruptcy, according to ABC News 5 Cleveland.

What Happened

According to ABC News 5, the company’s bankruptcy attorney, Kenneth Cannon II, said the company filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2019. According to Fox 8 Cleveland, the judge and U.S. Bankruptcy trustee who overaw the case converted it to a Chapter 7 liquidation on February 6.

According to ABC News 5, about $7 million worth of events, many of them weddings, remain and may be canceled. Cannon said because of the liquidation, it’s unlikely anyone will get a refund of their money, according to Fox 8. He also said the company didn’t notify customers because they didn’t expect the February 6 liquidation ruling.

Affect on Naperville

NOAH’s sudden closure is already affecting an event happening in Naperville. Variety, The Children’s Charity of Illinois is a non-profit organization that was planning to host an Oscars Watch Party fundraiser on February 9 at NOAH’s.

The event has been moved to Elements, attached to Hotel Indigo at 123 Water St. in Downtown Naperville at 6 p.m.