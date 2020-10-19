NNHS Howl and Shake Show Choir Camp

Choir Camp

Some of District 203’s younger students spent their Sunday at the Naperville North Show Choirs’ annual Howl and Shake Show Choir Camp.

Due to the rainy weather, the group couldn’t practice outside as planned. So campers in third through eighth grades learned the songs and dances over Zoom.

Howl and Shake Show

But when the weather cleared that evening, students and their camp leaders put on the Howl and Shake performance at the Naperville North stadium.

“For the younger campers, I hope that they had a day where they felt they had fun and that they learned some new steps and they learned some music and they got to know some really great high school kids,” said Cindy Geoghegan, president of the Friends of Show Choir at Naperville North.

60 campers and 100 high school camp leaders took part in the Halloween-themed performance.

“It teaches them leadership and patience, and to really inspire the young kids,” said Geoghegan.

The Naperville North Show Choir also presented their own performances with three soloists and a group performance.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

