Nick Palmer Appointed Will County Board Chief of Staff

Nick Palmer has been appointed as chief of staff for the Will County Board.

Palmer previously served as long time chief of staff to the late Larry Walsh, former Will County executive. He brings nearly two decades of experience to his new role with the board.

“We could not have found a better, more experienced individual than Nick Palmer to oversee county board matters and legislative issues,” said County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan (D-Naperville). “Nick has worked closely with the Will County Board for 16 years and he will hit the ground running on day one when he assumes this post.”

Former chief of staff Moira Dunn stepped down from her role as of August 7.

Palmer listed transportation, fiscal responsibility, and maintaining quality of life for residents as his top priorities, along with managing operations of the board.

“I intend to bring the historical knowledge and years of experience that I’ve gained in the executive’s office and use it to build upon the county board’s achievements,” Palmer said. “We have had great success over the years working together.”

Palmer hopes that shared experience with the board will help the group accomplish their goals.

Palmer, 46, grew up in Joliet, and currently resides in Bolingbrook with his wife Laura and their four children.

He will begin his duties as board chief of staff on November 2.

Earlier this year, Palmer had an unsuccessful run for the Democratic nomination for Will County executive. State Senator Jennifer Bertion-Tarrant won that race, and will face Republican Nick Ficarello in the upcoming election this November.

