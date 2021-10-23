« Back to News Features
October 23, 2021

Two Bostons Hosts Pet Parade In Downtown Naperville

Pet owners brought their furry friends to the streets of Downtown Naperville for the Two Bostons Halloween Pet Parade Thursday.

Four-legged princesses, pumpkins, pretzels, and much more cruised the downtown streets, stopping by 13 participating stores and restaurants for a whole new take on trick-or-treat. Some owners even got in on the action with pet-parent coordinated costumes.

Pet Parade Contest And Attractions

“The Halloween Pet Parade has always been one of our customers’ absolute favorite events, and I happen to agree with them. So as you can look around, it’s just a lot of fun, a lot of good energy,” Two Bostons Pet Boutique Owner AdreAnne Tesene said.  “And our customers just do an amazing job with the creativity of their costumes. So we have a big costume contest every year, and every year, I’ll tell you, they one-up themselves.”

Prizes for the costume contest went out to the most creative, best group, and best homemade costumes in attendance.

And as an added “bone”-us, owners could take photos with their pets at a set of spooky selfie stations.

A tail-wagging good time for all.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

