Two Bostons Hosts Pet Parade In Downtown Naperville

Pet owners brought their furry friends to the streets of Downtown Naperville for the Two Bostons Halloween Pet Parade Thursday.

Four-legged princesses, pumpkins, pretzels, and much more cruised the downtown streets, stopping by 13 participating stores and restaurants for a whole new take on trick-or-treat. Some owners even got in on the action with pet-parent coordinated costumes.

Pet Parade Contest And Attractions

“The Halloween Pet Parade has always been one of our customers’ absolute favorite events, and I happen to agree with them. So as you can look around, it’s just a lot of fun, a lot of good energy,” Two Bostons Pet Boutique Owner AdreAnne Tesene said. “And our customers just do an amazing job with the creativity of their costumes. So we have a big costume contest every year, and every year, I’ll tell you, they one-up themselves.”

Prizes for the costume contest went out to the most creative, best group, and best homemade costumes in attendance.

And as an added “bone”-us, owners could take photos with their pets at a set of spooky selfie stations.

A tail-wagging good time for all.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

