Santa Claus Coming to Naperville Workshop at Riverwalk Cafe

You’d better watch out and better not cry as Santa Claus will soon be setting up shop here in Naperville. The man in red will be visiting with children and their families at his workshop at the Riverwalk Cafe at 441 Aurora Ave.

The event, put on by the Naperville Park District, begins Nov. 29 and continues through Dec. 23. It will give kids the chance to see Santa inside the workshop as he meets with families one group at a time for social distance conversations.

What to Expect

The event will be set up so that each family has a 15-minute slot for visiting with Santa. At that time, families are welcome to take their own photos and videos as no professional photography will be available on site. Inside mask rules will apply.

If You Go…

As spots are limited, registration is a must. Residents can sign up starting Nov. 16 at 12 p.m., and non-residents can get their slots starting Nov. 18 at 12 p.m. No on-site registration or walk-ups will be allowed the day of the event.

The cost is $10 per family for residents and $15 per family for non-residents.

The park district has reserved Dec. 1 and 2 for families with special needs.

Those who sign up for the event are advised to park at the Naperville Park District’s Administration Building, 320 W. Jackson Ave, and at the Rotary Hill lot, 455 Aurora Ave.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

Photo courtesy of Naperville Park District