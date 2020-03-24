Ronald McDonald House Asks for Catered Meal Donations

Catered Meal Donations

The Ronald McDonald House is asking for catered meal donations.

The non-profit organization provides meals and resources to families with children in the hospital, with the help of their volunteers. However during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is no longer a safe option as social distancing is essential.

That’s why the Ronald McDonald House at Central DuPage Hospital is asking community members not to donate their time volunteering, but instead, catered meals from restaurants.

How to Help

The non-profit is asking community members to register online for a meal donation time slot. Brunch and dinner is needed and the volunteers can simply select a time slot, then choose a restaurant and have the catering delivered in packages to the location during their selected date and time.

The meals are delivered and McDonald House takes care of set up and take down, which is the safest option to help minimize person to person contact. The meals will feed families staying at the house, providing much needed relief during a time when it’s needed most.

Helping Family-Owned Businesses

This could also be an opportunity to keep local businesses afloat as well. All restaurants and bars were ordered closed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker as a measure to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

But ordering catering to the Ronald McDonald House from a local restaurant, would help families in need and family-owned businesses maintain a flow of income.

You can also donate money directly on the Ronald McDonald House’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

