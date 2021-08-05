Naperville Central High School student Athena Chen has long aspired to start her own business and help others realize they can make it happen too. So, when an idea came to mind to host a children’s business fair in Naperville to create exposure for young entrepreneurs, Chen knew people would want to participate if someone set it up.

“I’ve always wanted to do entrepreneurial-like things,” Chen said. “I was wondering if the city of Naperville had a children’s business fair and I realized it hadn’t yet. So, then I decided to host one of my own.”

About the Event

Chen is working in partnership with Naperville Central High School teacher Christine Bell to organize the inaugural Children’s Business Fair.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Naperville Central High School, 440 Aurora Ave.

More than 50 vendors are expected to set up booths at the Children’s Business Fair to showcase the talents and crafts of local entrepreneurs ages 5-14. Those who drop in will be able to browse and purchase from the vendors.

The Children’s Business Fair will also feature a business competition giving the young entrepreneurs the chance to compete for bragging rights among their age group and a prize.

Why Get Involved?

Chen said the vendors will have a lot to gain from participating in the Children’s Business Fair.

“Starting your own business helps kids learn skills in ways that learning from a business text book never could have taught them,” she said. “You get to learn about time management and get exposed to finance and customer service.”

The vendors will be able to keep all the proceeds they earn.

Save the Date

Chen said she is hoping at least 200 people come out and show support for the city’s young entrepreneurs.

“Community support is really important,” she said.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

