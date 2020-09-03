New X-ray Machine Helps Willowbrook Wildlife Center

The Willowbrook Wildlife Center is the largest rehab center for animals in Illinois, helping about 10,000 animals every year, and now they have an upgraded X-Ray machine to help in their work.

The $35,000 machine was provided to the wildlife center thanks to an estate gift from longtime Glen Ellyn resident Ron Bork and is used nearly every day.

“It sends all of the information almost immediately to the computer. So we can place an animal, we can take an image, that image “develops” quote un-quote in probably four to eight seconds, and if we’re unfortunately not positioned appropriately all we have to do is reposition the animal again and re-take the image,” said Sarah Reich, Staff Veterinarian at Willowbrook Wildlife Center.

X-ray Machines Make a Difference for Animals

The new machine can perform X-rays on a wide variety of animals, ranging in size from 5 pounds or less like a finch or sparrow, to as large as a coyote. According to Reich, X-ray machines like this one are the most helpful diagnostic tool for wildlife centers to have.

Most of the injured animals that make it to Willowbrook are there due to human causes, like being hit by cars, lawnmowers, flying into windowpanes or being attacked by pets.

“I think that’s a big thing for people to recognize is that these animals are becoming injured because of us, so it’s up to us to fix them, it’s up to us to care for them. I think any way that a rehabber or a wildlife rehab center could improve the care of those animals would be amazing. That’s what we’re aiming to do, we’re aiming to release these animals back into the wild.”

If you do find an injured animal – check in with the center first to ensure they have space before bringing it in.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

