New Therapeutic Laser at Willowbrook Wildlife Center

Therapeutic Laser

The Willowbrook Wildlife Center has a new therapeutic laser for its patients.

“Basically what these things do is they admit a certain frequency or wavelength of light and that light stimulates the body to do a variety of things, said Sarah Reich, who is a veterinarian at Willowbrook Wildlife Center.

The ‘cold laser’ provides pain relief and stimulates bone, wound, and tissue healing and regeneration.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County center purchased the medical equipment last month on December 9 and uses the $22,000 laser almost daily with positive results.

“If this is something that can heal wounds quicker, or put bones together faster, or provide more comfort so that these animals are eating and behaving appropriately in captivity, then we can get them out the door quicker,” said Reich.

Purchased with a Donation

The wildlife center, located in Glen Ellyn, was able to purchase the therapeutic laser thanks to an estate gift from longtime Glen Ellyn resident Ron Bork.

In 2020 Willowbrook treated more than 9,000 birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

