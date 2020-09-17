New “Teen Boot Camp” at Row House

Posted on September 16, 2020

In Market Meadows Shopping Center sits Row House, a fitness boutique centered around rowing workouts. And Row House just worked out a new program, their “Teen Boot Camp,” for teenagers to come get exercise with rowing, three days a week.

“We’re just trying to figure out how to get these kids- since there’s no gym class and no fall sports we’re trying to get them moving again,” said Kris Nelson, Owner/General Manager of Row House Naperville.

Row House “Boot Camp” Helps Teens Stay Active

Row House is hosting their Teen Boot Camp Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for the foreseeable future as a way for student athletes or teenagers just wanting exercise to stay active.

Rowing is an especially useful full-body exercise for those with bad knees. When running might not be an option, rowing is a great alternative.

“A lot of the teens think that it’s all upper body but it’s all legs. It’s 60% legs, only 10% upper body, and 30% core. So when they came in they thought ‘oh yeah this is going to be easy’ and they were all rowing with their arms, but it’s mostly legs.” said Nelson.

All fitness levels are welcome for any program, and the first class is free. Participants can even reach milestones for the distance they’ve rowed during workouts, like 250, 500 thousand, or one million miles… while fine-tuning both their stroke, and their physique.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

 

